Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon as fresh US-China trade tension rattled investors, overshadowing US President-elect Joe Biden’s U$1.9 trillion pandemic aid proposal.

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 5.39 points to 1,630.32 from 1,635.71 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 1.56 points higher at 1,637.27.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 579 to 434, while 461 counters were unchanged, 694 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.70 billion units worth RM2.65 billion.

It was reported that the outgoing President Donald Trump administration has blacklisted Xiaomi and few other companies. The US Department of Defence yesterday added Xiaomi to its list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military.

Back home, heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased nine sen and 30 sen to RM8.26 and RM21.40, respectively.

IHH dropped 10 sen to RM5.45, while Sime Darby Plantation and MISC was nine sen lower each at RM5.11 and RM6.59 respectively.

Of the actives, XOX eased half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, PNEPCB dropped seven sen to 43 sen, while AT Systematization and Metronic were unchanged at 17.5 sen and 10 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 26.64 points to 11,722.78, the FBMT 100 Index fell 30.69 points to 11,457.92, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 7.70 points to 13,223.27.

The FBM 70 lost 11,52 points to 14,827.98 and the FBM ACE was 14.47 points better at 10.774.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 122.06 points to 15,054.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.18 of-a-point to 178.89, the Plantation Index narrowed by 55.27 points to 7,398.19 and the Healthcare Index was 2.32 points higher at 3,621.47. — Bernama