Bursa Malaysia ends lower as risk sentiment wanes

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 8.70 points to 1,627.01 from 1,635.71 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the last trading day of the week in negative territory as sentiment took a hit due to fresh US-China trade tensions while investors assessed US President-elect Joe Biden’s massive Covid-19 aid plan.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 8.70 points to 1,627.01 from 1,635.71 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 1.56 points higher at 1,637.27 and moved between 1,626.25 and 1,637.88 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 571 to 512, while 480 counters were unchanged, 545 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume was lower at 5.85 billion units worth RM4.06 billion from 6.49 billion units worth RM4.87 billion yesterday.

Late yesterday, Biden announced a US$1.9 trillion (RM7.7 trillion) pandemic support proposal in a bid to stem Covid-19 uptick and stabilise the US economy, but concerns arose on whether he would get support for the enormous spending.

Fresh concerns about rising US-China trade tension also rattled investor sentiment. It was reported that the outgoing President Donald Trump administration has blacklisted Xiaomi and a few other companies. The US Department of Defence yesterday added Xiaomi to its list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the losses seen on the local bourse was in conformity with regional peers.

“The market was mainly dragged by banking stocks such as Maybank, CIMB and Public Bank amid some profit-taking.

“On the contrary, rubber glove counters, namely Top Glove and Supermax rebounded by at least 0.5 per cent. On a sectoral basis the Bursa Malaysia Energy Index was the biggest loser with a 1.3 per cent decline as Brent crude oil price retreated,” he told Bernama.

At the time of writing, Brent crude dipped below US$56 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at US$53 per barrel.

Back home, heavyweights, Public Bank and Maybank eased 30 sen and 10 sen to RM21.20 and RM8.25 respectively.

IHH dropped 13 sen to RM5.42, while Sime Darby Plantation was 14 sen lower at RM5.06 and Axiata declined five sen to RM3.65.

In contrast, TM gained 19 sen to RM5.74 and Hong Leong Bank rose 20 sen to RM17.80.

Of the actives, PRG added 5.5 sen to 28.5 sen, PNEPCB slid eight sen to 42 sen, XOX eased half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, and AT Systematization was up one sen at 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 43.08 points to 11,706.74, the FBMT 100 Index fell 48.08 points to 11,440.53, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 10.88 points to 13,204.69.

The FBM 70 lost 11.09 points to 14,828.41 and the FBM ACE was 36.04 points better at 10.796.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 145.23 points to 15,031.38, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.09 of-a-point to 178.80, the Plantation Index slipped 88.10 points to 7,365.36 and the Healthcare Index was 10.33 points lower at 3,608.82.

The Main Market volume declined to 3.96 billion shares worth RM3.39 billion from yesterday’s 4.10 billion shares worth RM4.12 billion

Warrants turnover slipped to 401.10 million units valued at RM68.09 million versus 450.33 million units valued at RM73.44 million

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 1.48 billion shares worth RM600.79 million from 1.94 billion shares worth RM671.94 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 997.44 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.30 billion), construction (176.76 million), technology (456.27 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (67.68 million), property (203.54 million), plantations (69.71 million), REITs (8.56 million), closed/fund (4,400), energy (279.04 million), healthcare (88.86 million), telecommunications and media (71.21 million), transportation and logistics (212.52 million), and utilities (29.92 million). — Bernama