Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rising 3.49 points to 1,640.18 at 3.03pm.

The index opened 1.31 points higher at 1,638.0 compared with 1,636.69 at yesterday’s close.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers surpassed gainers 588 to 554, while 386 counters were unchanged, 571 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.42 billion units worth RM3.13 billion.

Glove stocks led the losses among heavyweights, with Top Glove declining 23 sen to RM6.40, Hartalega falling 52 sen to RM12.48 and Supermax dropping 38 sen to RM6.73.

Meanwhile, Press Metal improved 42 sen to RM8.70 and PetChem expanded seven sen to RM7.49.

Maybank added 11 sen to RM8.41 and IHH gained five sen to RM5.55.

Of the actives, PNE lost 11.5 sen to 51.5 sen, while Techna-X was one sen higher at 15.5 sen and Iris 2.5 sen to 41 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 13.10 point to 11,761.86, the FBMT 100 Index rose 12.49 points to 11,502.74, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 27.56 points to 13,227.42.

The FBM 70 fell 30.91 points to 14,790.17 and the FBM ACE was 68.84 points better at 10.760.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 139.15 points to 15,204.89, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.96 points to 178.50 and the Plantation Index retreated 9.41 points to 7,473.71. ― Bernama