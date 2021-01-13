Bursa Malaysia continues to trend higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 858 to 350, while 325 counters were unchanged, 566 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Investors interest continued to drive Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 17.51 points to 1,629.55 at 3pm.

The index opened 5.64 points higher at 1,617.68 compared with 1,612.04 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 858 to 350, while 325 counters were unchanged, 566 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.96 billion units worth RM3.04 billion.

The market was boosted as calm has been restored following the proclamation of a nationwide state of emergency yesterday and rising oil prices, which saw the crude Brent hovering above US$57 per barrel level amid a draw in crude oil inventories.

The banking counters led the way among heavyweights with Public Bank surging RM1.16 to RM21.24, Maybank gaining 22 sen to RM8.22, CIMB and RHB Bank increasing 11 sen each to RM4.03 and RM5.44.

However, the index-linked healthcare counters were in the red with IHH dropping 10 sen to RM5.45, Top Glove edging down 13 sen to RM6.55 and Hartalega losing 26 sen to RM12.88.

Of the actives, Metronic was half-a-sen higher at 10.5 sen, PNE added eight sen to 70.5 sen and Yong Tai was one sen better at 30.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 146.48 points to 11,698.54, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 138.37 points to 11,438.61, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 50.45 points to 13,210.28.

The FBM 70 lifted 239.06 points to 14,748.65 and the FBM ACE improved 81.58 points to 10,585.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 420.50 points to 14,967.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.28 points to 175.24 and the Plantation Index down 7.87 points to 7,454,57. — Bernama