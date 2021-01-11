Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 594 to 455, while 859 counters were unchanged, 176 untraded and 13 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning amid continuous selling, especially in banking, energy and glove stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 19.67 points to 1,613.52 after losing 5.97 points to 1,627.22 at the opening compared with Friday’s close of 1,633.19.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 594 to 455, while 859 counters were unchanged, 176 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.52 billion units worth RM2.64 billion.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a special announcement today on measures to be implemented by the government to stem the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Among the heavyweights, 31 counters were in the red led by Maybank, which was down 27 sen to RM8.13, and PetChem, which fell 26 sen to RM7.30.

Hartalega lost 40 sen to RM12.10, Top Glove went down 14 sen to RM6.36 and TNB was 18 sen easier at RM10.34.

In contrast, KLK added 64 sen to RM24.64 and IHH rose two sen to RM5.63.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden was 13.5 sen firmer at 72.5 sen, AT Systematization was half-a-sen lower at 18.5 sen and DGB Asia trimmed six sen to 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 98.35 points to 11,539.10, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 113.47 points to 11,294.34, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 97.60 points to 13,056.34.

The FBM 70 slashed 49.87 points to 14,438.24 and the FBM ACE fell 43.10 points to 10,454.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 192.71 points to 14,815.40 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.21 points to 172.37, while the Plantation Index increased 69.57 points to 7,487.86. — Bernama