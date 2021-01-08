Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.04 points to 1,599.91. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning, with its key index staying in the negative territory due to sell-offs in selected heavyweights.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.04 points to 1,599.91.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 553 to 376, while 401 counters were unchanged, 754 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.28 billion units worth RM1.42 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 13 sen to RM8.15, Tenaga erased 14 sen to RM10.38, IHH Healthcare trimmed six sen to RM5.64, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.40.

Of the actives, AT Systematization added one sen to 19 sen, Vortex inched down half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, PNE bagged 13 sen to 68 sen, while CNI slipped one sen to 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 27.85 points lower at 11,483.61, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 29.85 points to 11,483.61,and the FBM 70 contracted 27.85 points to 14,483.61.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 5.45 points to 12,933.33 and the FBM ACE earned 25.87 points to 10,566.84.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Index gave up 85.83 points to 14,882.16, the Plantation Index shed 10.49 points to 7,409.55, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.05 points to 173.86. ― Bernama