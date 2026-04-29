KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — Authorities have opened dozens of investigation papers against illegal tourism operators in Sabah since last year as part of an ongoing crackdown on unlicensed activities in the sector, the state assembly was told today.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Dr Andi Md Shamsureezal said a total of 47 investigation papers were opened in 2025, with compounds amounting to RM290,000.

“As of April 17 this year, another 24 investigation papers have been opened, involving compounds worth RM86,000, not including cases that are still under investigation,” he told the House today when responding to a supplementary question from Luyang assemblyman Samuel Wong Tshun Chuen

He however said he did not have the number of arrests involved.

Dr Andi said enforcement against unlicensed tourism operators falls under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482), which is under the jurisdiction of the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

However, he stressed that the Sabah government maintains a firm stance against illegal operators and works closely with federal authorities and enforcement agencies to address the issue.

“The state government does not compromise with any party carrying out tourism activities without a licence, whether involving foreign tourists or locals,” he said.

He said integrated enforcement operations are regularly conducted on the ground, targeting individuals and businesses flouting regulations, including the increasing concern of foreign tourists misusing social visit passes to conduct illegal business activities.

As part of broader efforts, the state has set up a Sabah Tourism Safety Committee involving agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, Eastern Sabah Security Command and port authorities to coordinate monitoring and enforcement.

A separate task force has also been established in Semporna, one of Sabah’s key tourism hubs, to tackle complex issues involving safety, immigration and infrastructure, with plans for it to serve as a model for other districts.

Under Act 482, those found guilty of operating tourism-related businesses without a licence — including transport and related services — face fines of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

In cases involving foreigners, additional actions such as pass cancellation, deportation and blacklisting may also be imposed.

It was recently reported that 80 people aged from 17 to 46 pretending to be tourists at a resort were arrested for involvement in an online scam syndicate during a crackdown on April 7.

The 80, including 78 from China and one each from Myanmar and Laos, have been charged with criminal conspiracy after they were arrested for online scam activities at the Tawau Magistrate's Court.

They were accused of scamming people via phone and video calls by pretending to be policemen from China.