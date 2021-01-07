Bursa Malaysia extends losses to mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 987 to 221, while 639 counters were unchanged, 236 untraded and 13 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bursa Malaysia has continued to be on a downtrend at mid-morning, with the key index falling 1.08 per cent due to selling in the index-linked counters amidst the weak market sentiment.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 17.26 points to 1,574.71.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 987 to 221, while 639 counters were unchanged, 236 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.27 billion units worth RM2.2 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped 12 sen to RM8.12, Public Bank fell 38 sen to RM19.96, Tenaga gave up 20 sen for RM10.22, Petronas Chemicals erased 13 sen to RM6.97, and IHH Healthcare trimmed five sen to RM5.50.

On the contrary, Top Glove bagged two sen to RM5.78.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and Iris added one sen each to 18 sen and 38 sen, respectively, DGB shed two sen to 27.5 sen, while Ageson, Yong Tai and Vortex slipped half-a-sen each to 12.5 sen, 29.5 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 148.84 points lower at 11,330.65, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 143.49 points to 11,080.31, the FBM 70 decreased 272.41 points to 14,391.02, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 103.18 points to 12,745.23 and the FBM ACE lost 88.47 points to 10,476.81.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 3.4 points to 169.17, the Financial Services Index dropped 321.82 points to 14,648.55, while the Plantation Index gained 26.62 points to 7,373.79. — Bernama