Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower in the afternoon, with its key index remaining in negative territory, due to selling pressure in the heavyweights.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.25 points to 1,602.32.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 704 to 379, while 625 counters were unchanged, 374 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Volume stood at 4.2 billion units worth RM2.48 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare slipped one sen each to RM8.34 and RM5.51, respectively, Petronas Chemicals lost 10 sen to RM7.11, while CIMB was flat at RM4.28.

Public Bank and Tenaga rose four sen to RM20.56 and RM10.50, respectively, and Top Glove bagged 20 sen to RM5.70.

Among the actives, BCM shed 3.5 sen to 32.5 sen, Ageson and Yong Tai perked two sen each to 15 sen and 32.5 sen, respectively, while AT Systematization inched down half-a-sen to 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 23.35 points lower at 11,583.11, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 23.31 points to 11,320.85, the FBM Emas Shariah Index discounted 19.39 points to 12,924.01, the FBM 70 weakened 114.64 points to 14,883.9, and the FBM ACE declined 6.52 points to 10,786.82.

The Plantation Index gave up 16.45 points for 7,313.05, while the Financial Services Index fell 49.5 points to 15,192.41 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.44 points to 174.01. — bernama