Mexico to hike daily minimum wage for workers by 15pc

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (right) listens to Labour Minister Luisa Alcalde during a meeting with industry bosses and members of his cabinet in Mexico City, Mexico December 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 — Mexico is to hike the daily minimum wage for workers by 15 per cent next year, the government said, in a move that is likely to stoke fears of inflation after President Andres Manuel Lopez's government delivered a 20 per cent rise in the minimum salary this year.

Leftist leader Lopez Obrador, who has vowed to prioritise the poor in a country with huge wealth disparity, has said the previous minimum salaries were shameful.

But some business groups were uneasy about another hefty salary hike and warned it could lead to adverse consequences in terms of job losses.

Mexico's National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami) yesterday approved an increase in the daily minimum salary to 141.70 pesos (RM28.55) from 123.22 pesos currently.

In the special economic areas near the border with the United States, where many US and Canadian companies are based, the minimum salary will rise to 213.39 pesos from 185.56 pesos. — Reuters