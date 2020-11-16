Bursa Malaysia securities advise caution on GETS global shares

“Bursa Malaysia Securities will not hesitate to take appropriate regulatory action to ensure fair and orderly trading of GETS shares. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has highlighted the recent sharp rise in the price of GETS Global Bhd shares (GETS, code: 5079) and the company’s responses to the latest two unusual market activity (UMA) queries issued by the exchange.

GETS has received UMA inquiries from the exchange on Oct 20 and Nov 12.

In its responses to the queries, the company confirmed that it was not aware of any corporate development or explanation that could give rise to the unusual trading activities in its shares.

“Bursa Malaysia Securities would like to advise investors to exercise caution and to make informed decisions in trading of GETS shares.

“Bursa Malaysia Securities will not hesitate to take appropriate regulatory action to ensure fair and orderly trading of GETS shares,” the exchange said in a statement today.

The stock soared 80 sen to end today’s trading at RM3.97, with some 14.53 million shares changing hands. — Bernama