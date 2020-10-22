RHB continues to provide payment assistance to customers

Among the payment assistance options available are payment deferment for customers who have lost their jobs or income, in which the bank will provide three months’ payment deferment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — RHB Banking Group has extended payment assistance to approximately 59,000 of its individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers with total loan and financing facilities amounting to more than RM10 billion.

Group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said this move is to assist its customers who are facing financial difficulties in paying their monthly instalments for their loan or financing facilities.

“We have made available varying payment assistance options to cater to the different needs of our customers. In order to ensure fast turnaround time in approving repayment assistance requests, we have also put in place an auto approval mechanism to cater to eligible customers who have submitted applications.

“This repayment assistance will be made available until June 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Among the payment assistance options available are payment deferment for customers who have lost their jobs or income, in which the bank will provide three months’ payment deferment.

Additionally, reduction of instalment payment for customers who have suffered a reduction in salary or income, in which the bank will provide reduction in instalment payment, for a period of at least six months.

Other forms of assistance available include payment of interest or profit only and the lengthening of loan or financing tenor.

“The approval rate for repayment assistance applications is almost 100 per cent. Those that have not been approved are largely due to documents that are still pending, but we are simplifying this as much as possible,” he added.

For further information, customers may contact Mortgage (Residential & Commercial Property) and ASB Financing at 03-26106000, while for Personal Financing and Hire Purchase at 03-2776 3111 while SME customers at 039280 6270/6416/6391.

RHB customers may also visit www.rhbgroup.com for more information, or find updates on RHB Group’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. — Bernama