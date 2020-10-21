Malaysia’s September CPI drops 1.4pc from last year, more than forecast

The drop was more than the 1.3 per cent decline forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) fell for the seventh straight month in September, declining 1.4 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed today.

The drop was more than the 1.3 per cent decline forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In August, the index had fallen 1.4 per cent.

September’s decline was driven largely by the transport sector index falling 9.9 per cent on-year and lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement. — Reuters