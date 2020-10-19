UEM Sunrise MD/CEO to resign effective Oct 30

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — UEM Sunrise Bhd has announced that the resignation of its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib will take effect on Oct 30.

Chairman Datuk Noorazman Abd Aziz said Anwar relinquished his membership on the board development; governance and risk; and tender committees with effect from Oct 19, 2020.

“We thank Anwar for his leadership and contributions over the past six years. During this time, UEM Sunrise has seen tremendous growth and maintained its presence as a leader in the industry serving our customers and various stakeholders in Malaysia, Australia and South Africa.

“We wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” he said in a statement today, citing that the board had begun the formal process of identifying a candidate for the MD and CEO positions.

Noorazman said in the interim, a board executive committee had been formed to provide general oversight and governance during the transition period.

He added that the board of directors had full faith in the management team in managing the day-to-day operations of the company, ensuring no disruptions to the product and service excellence for which UEM Sunrise was known for.

On Oct 9, UEM Sunrise announced to Bursa Malaysia that Anwar Syahrin had given notice of his resignation in order to pursue other opportunities. — Bernama