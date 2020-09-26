Domestic trade sec-gen: 1,800 SME entrepreneurs join buy Malaysian products campaign

A total of 1,800 entrepreneurs from SMEs nationwide participated in the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign since it was launched last July. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Sept 26 — A total of 1,800 entrepreneurs from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) nationwide participated in the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) since it was launched last July.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said with their participation, there were now 31,000 locally produced products in several supermarkets such as Tesco and Mydin, for consumers to choose from.

“The SME response is very encouraging and exciting...this also provides an opportunity for SMEs which want to grow their business,” he told reporters after the Entrepreneurs’ Arena event in conjunction with the KBBM and Negeri Sembilan-level Malaysia Sales Campaign, here, today.

The ceremony was officiated by State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek, who represented Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“The KBBM is a large-scale government initiative that brings together various types of business brands consisting of various services, as well as offering various products to consumers at affordable prices,” said Hasnol Zam Zam.

“This campaign aims to promote local products and boost the domestic economy, not limited to supermarkets only, and it is one of the government’s initiatives to help local companies and entrepreneurs in marketing their products to the public.

“Organising this programme is the best and most effective approach to create better demand for locally produced goods and services.

“To ensure that the campaign is widely implemented, the ministry is in close cooperation with other ministries in addition to establishing a strategic partnership with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, Lazada and Shopee.

“The Buy Malaysian Products Campaign and Malaysia Sales Campaign are in line with the government’s intention to address the rising cost of living faced by the people,” he added. — Bernama