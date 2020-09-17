Loan moratorium: Maybank to hold roadshows, extend operating hours

Maybank Tower, the headquarters of Maybank is seen in Kuala Lumpur in this April 5, 2013. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will be organising nationwide roadshows during the next two weekends until the moratorium ends on September 30.

In a statement today, the bank said it is offering a Repayment Assistance Package to help those facing loss of employment or reduction in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Maybank will also extend its operating hours until 7pm from September 21 to 30 for all branches nationwide, except for those within Covid-19 red zones.

“The roadshows and branch extended hours are for the convenience of both individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers,” it said.

The bank also urged those who need extended support to come and meet its financial advisors or to apply for the repayment assistance package.

“No appointments are required, customers just need to walk into the designated venues. They are encouraged to bring along relevant supporting documents such as salary slips or bank statements to expedite the process,” it added.

For those who are unable to attend the roadshows, Maybank has prepared three channels to apply for the repayment assistance package — Maybank2u, email [email protected], or calling any of its branches, SME centres or Auto Finance Centres nationwide.

Further information can be accessed at www.maybank2u.com/covid19. — Bernama