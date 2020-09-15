Mimos names Iskandar Samad as new president and CEO

Iskandar Samad’s appointment is expected to fortify the centre’s roles in leading industry development. — Picture from Twitter/mimosmalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Mimos, the national applied research and development centre, has appointed Iskandar Samad as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective today.

Its chairman Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin said Iskandar’s appointment will add to the diversity of perspectives, knowledge and creativity to the board.

“We welcome Iskandar to his new role and look forward to him bringing his varied set of competencies and passion as we envision a bright future ahead for Mimos,” he said in a statement.

Passionate about contributing to the advancement of Malaysia’s national science and technology agenda, Iskandar’s appointment is expected to fortify the centre’s roles in leading industry development.

These include advanced research and development, technology ventures and incubation, and talent development in the fields of information and communications technology, semiconductors and microelectronics.

Iskandar brings with him a wealth of experience from various industries including telecommunications, digital media and financial services.

He has held several leadership roles including CEO of Jewel Digital Ventures Sdn Bhd, a unit of Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Astro’s Tribe (Hong Kong) Ltd and vice president of special projects at Axiata Bhd. — Bernama