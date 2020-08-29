Malaysia Productivity Corp: Adopt digital technology, adhere to RMCO to revitalise economy

Workers prepare their shops for business during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has urged traders and companies to remain innovative and adopt digital technology in their business while complying with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to boost their productivity and restore the nation’s economy.

Director-General Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the government’s decision to extend the RMCO to Dec 31, 2020 will definitely have an impact on productivity, but the nation’s economy will be able to improve if all parties play their respective roles.

“I am confident that the gross domestic product will recover in the first quarter of next year if the traders comply with government orders.

“The use of digital technology can help. Business communities also need to comply with government’s rules, especially the new regulations which needs to adapt to the new norm,” he said to reporters after launching the Productivity1010 initiative here today.

Productivity1010 is an initiative introduced by the Machinery and Equipment Productivity Nexus to help companies in developing the way forward for the individual digitisation roadmap.

Abdul Latif said based on a study by the MPC, many more initiatives needs to be implemented to boost digital technology adoption among traders and companies.

He said many traders and companies lack the knowledge on ways to improve their businesses, and many are unaware of the various financial aids and services provided by the government, adding that insufficient business capitals is also one of the reasons why traders are slow in technological adoptions. — Bernama