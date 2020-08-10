AmBank extends repayment assistance to SMEs

Ambank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir speaking during the Budget 2019 conference, November 9, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — AmBank will be offering repayment assistance and moratorium extension to individuals as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) upon the expiry of the six-month loan moratorium on Sept 30, 2020.

Group chief executive officer, Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the bank is now accepting requests for loan restructuring and rescheduling from customers.

“Our targeted programme will benefit customers who have lost their jobs this year and have yet to find employment, as well as employees with reduced wages.

“Our assistance will also be extended to SMEs as we understand that many businesses are highly affected by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Customers can reach out to the bank’s customer service team or relationship managers for assistance, or call 03-2178 8888 (individual customers) and 03-2178 3188 (SME customers).

They may also send an email to [email protected], log on to https://www.ambank.com.my/eng/repayment-assistance or visit the nearest bank branch. — Bernama