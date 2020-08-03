Public Bank to provide further loan repayment assistance

The bank will offer a three-month extension of the loan moratorium starting Oct 1, 2020 to customers who have lost their jobs in 2020 and are currently unemployed. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Public Bank Bhd is ready to provide loan repayment assistance for customers who continue to face difficulties in servicing their loans once the loan moratorium ends on Sept 30, 2020.

Managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said the bank has developed a loan repayment assistance programme to support retrenched customers or those facing salary reductions, as well as small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers with cash flow constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bank’s repayment assistance packages have been carefully structured, taking into consideration our customers’ temporary cash flow constraints.

“These packages will enable our customers to gradually readjust their financial positions over an extended period of time,” he said in a statement today.

The bank will offer a three-month extension of the loan moratorium starting Oct 1, 2020 to customers who have lost their jobs in 2020 and are currently unemployed.

Those who wish to apply for the moratorium extension may contact the bank and submit their applications together with the required documents, he said.

Meanwhile, he said Public Bank has also developed a digital platform to allow eligible customers to submit online applications to reschedule their repayment plans.

“The digital platform will enable a more simplified, efficient and effective application and approval process for repayment plans for customers,” he said, adding that customers are advised to submit their applications via Public Bank’s website starting Aug 7.

Customers wishing to apply for the repayment assistance may drop by any Public Bank branches, or visit its website at https://apply.pbebank.com/pbrnr for further information.

Alternatively, customers may email [email protected] for advice and assistance. — Bernama