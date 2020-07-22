AIA named number one Million Dollar Round Table company in Malaysia for fifth year running

With a total of 643 MDRT qualifiers, AIA is also the only Malaysian company to break into the world’s top 20 list of companies which has the most number of MDRT members in the world. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — AIA Malaysia Bhd (AIA Malaysia) has been named as the number one Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) company in Malaysia for the fifth consecutive year.

With a total of 643 MDRT qualifiers, AIA is also the only Malaysian company to break into the world’s top 20 list of companies which has the most number of MDRT members in the world.

AIA said with a record total of 12,796 agents and agency leaders registered as MDRT members as of July 1, 2020, it has made history by being the only multinational company in the world to achieve the largest number of MDRT members for six consecutive years.

AIA Bhd chief executive officer, Ben Ng said this achievement is a testament of our Life Planners’ commitment and dedication to serve our customers.

“Our position as number one in Malaysia and number 20 in the world for MDRT qualifiers reflects the quality and professionalism that is embodied by our 14,000-strong agency force,” he added in a statement today.

MDRT is a global and independent association that is internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life insurance and financial services. — Bernama