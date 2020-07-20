MASKargo appoints POS Aviation as inflight caterer

Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) has appointed POS Aviation Sdn Bhd as its new inflight caterer, commencing today.

MASkargo’s Freighter Unit senior manager Che Adenan Che Wan said POS Aviation would provide healthy and balanced meals for its technical crew, which has to spend long hours in flight operations.

“As such, nutritious meals are essentials in ensuring their concentration and focus are unwavering while performing their duties,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, POS Aviation chief executive officer Woo Kam Weng said the company has vast experience in providing in-flight catering services to various international carriers.

“We are able to provide our expertise in menu planning to meal preparation and delivery, coupled with uncompromised food safety standards for an unforgettable in-flight gastronomical experience,” he said, adding, the company hopes to extend its collaboration with MASkargo in other areas in the aviation industry. — Bernama