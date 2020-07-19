Malaysian businesses ink MOU with South Korean seafood exporters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Malaysian businesses and Korean premium seafood exporters have signed five memorandum of understanding (MoUs) during the recent 2020 K-Seafood Online Business Meeting, with confirmed orders for seafood snacks products exceeding US$10,000.

In a statement, South Korea’s National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives (NFFC) said the four-day online networking event was conducted by K·FISH, a fishery exports national brand under South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Eighteen Malaysian importers and 10 South Korean exporters took part in the virtual event to boost collaborations and businesses.

NFFC said nine of the 18 Malaysian importers had been importing Korean seafood and snacks for many years.

“They engaged with 10 pre-selected exporters, covering a diverse range of products from fresh products like halibut, oysters and abalone, as well as other processed products like seaweed, bilefish or pollock snack, and mackerel snacks,” the federation said.

It added that Malaysian importers also showed an increased interest in fish sausage, South Korea’s national snack. — Bernama