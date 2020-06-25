Pansar bags RM72.06m Pan Borneo Higway projects

Contractors carry out construction work on the Pan Borneo Highway near Jalan Mawao Membakut in Membakut January 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Pansar Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Pansar Company Sdn Bhd has accepted two letters of appointment related to the development and upgrading of the proposed Pan Borneo Highway in the state of Sarawak worth RM72.06 million.

One of the letters of appointment was issued by Dermaga Makmur Sdn Bhd for the supply and delivery of traffic barriers from Sg. Kua Bridge to Sg. Arip Bridge (the first project).

The other letter was issued by Hart Builders Sdn Bhd for the supply and delivery of traffic barriers from Pantu Junction to Btg Skrang (the second project).

The contract period for the first project is 21 months and the delivery work is expected to commence in July 2020, while the second project will last for 18 months with delivery work expected to commence in September 2020.

Pansar business division general manager David Tai Wei said the projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of Pansar as it progresses during the contract period.

“The appointment of Pansar for these new projects is testament to the company’s expertise in the building products segment, and we are optimistic for the prospects of further growth in our engineering work,” he said in a statement.

The Sarawak-based company was established in 1961, and is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of building products, marine and industrial engineering, agro engineering, electrical and office automation supplies, as well as the electrical and mechanical business. — Bernama