Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning, in line with most Asian markets on rising concerns over increasing Covid-19 infections in the US, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 12.95 points to 1,489.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,489.69.

The index opened 8.19 points weaker at 1,494.44.

Overall market breadth was negative with gainers outpacing losers 595 to 166, while 364 counters were unchanged, 837 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.77 billion shares worth RM796.37 million.

A dealer said that investors were worried that the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in multiple US states will halt the economic recovery.

On the home front, he said investors awaited the World Bank’s Malaysia Economic Monitor, scheduled for launch later today, for fresh leads on the local market moving forward.

Among Bursa Malaysia's heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM7.63, TNB declined 14 sen to RM11.60, Public Bank erased 16 sen to RM16.32, Petronas Chemicals went down nine sen to RM6.34, and IHH Healthcare decreased six sen to RM5.34.

Of the most actives, AT Systematization and KNM eased half-a-sen each to 8.5 sen and 21 sen, respectively, NETX was flat at one sen, while Kanger International rose 1.5 sen to 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 90.18 points to 10,482.34, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 88.64 points to 10,335.34, and the FBM 70 shed 105.38 points to 12,845.86.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 110.76 points lower at 11,890.21 and the FBM ACE slid 4.02 points to 6,098.90.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 1.68 point to 133.81, the Financial Services Index depreciated 73.93 points to 12,811.40 and the Plantation Index reduced 79.71 points to 6,695.70. ― Bernama