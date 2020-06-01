Proton Holdings appoints Roslan Abdullah as vice president of sales and marketing

Proton Edar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Proton involved in the distribution of Proton cars and providing sales and after sales services to customers. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Proton Holdings Bhd has appointed Roslan Abdullah as vice president, sales and marketing as well as chief executive officer of Proton Edar Sdn Bhd effective today.

Proton Edar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Proton involved in the distribution of Proton cars and providing sales and after sales services to customers.

In a statement, Proton said Roslan has close to three decades in the automotive sector.

“His stint in the industry covered finance, operations and sales roles. Prior to his move to Proton, the Finance & Accountancy degree holder from the University of Brighton, United Kingdom, oversaw the operations of DRB-HICOM Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd (Deftech).”

His appointment will further strengthen Proton’s team to achieve its long-term goal and objectives.

“We are happy to welcome Roslan Abdullah to the Proton family and we look forward to his positive contributions to Proton’s performance during this challenging period,” said Dr Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer, Proton. — Bernama