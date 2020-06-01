7-Eleven Malaysia introduces My7E Loyalty App for e-rewards points

To participate and enjoy the benefits of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s e-loyalty programme, customers must download and install the My7E app through Google Play store or iTunes App store. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — 7-Eleven Malaysia has launched their e-loyalty programme via a mobile phone application called My7E.

My7E members will be able to link-up their B Infinite card and for now Razer Pay e-wallet within the app to collect points after making an e-payment when they shop at 7-Eleven stores throughout the country.

A complimentary RM3 e-cash voucher will be given for all new users and other benefits await them in the form of e-stamp cards, that reward members based on repeat purchases as well as fortnightly product or service e-coupons that give an immediate saving as well as its proprietary permanent programme within the app.

Besides that, users will get one free Slurpee for every six purchases.

“Besides the initial rewards that are accorded to our members, which will surely get better down the road as we will constantly optimise our loyalty app offerings and services based on feedback and by phases, our customers have the added convenience of reaching out to us directly through the app besides our current touchpoints of our website or social media platforms as customer input is vital for our continuous improvement, be it on our range offering or service levels.

“One is also able to locate the nearest 7-Eleven stores based on current location via Google Maps in our app as well as be updated on the latest 7-Eleven campaigns and new and exclusive product or service launches,” said Colin Harvey, CEO of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

To participate and enjoy the benefits of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s e-loyalty programme, customers must download and install the My7E app through Google Play store or iTunes App store.

Then scan your member barcode every time you’re about to purchase your daily essentials.