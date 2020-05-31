Ex-banker Kamarul Ariffin appointed Fullrich Malaysia chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Fullrich Malaysia Sdn Bhd has appointed former Affin Holdings Bhd’s chief executive officer (CEO) Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil as chairman, effective June 1.

He succeeds Sun JianWei, who had served as chairman since 2017.

“Given the current difficult period, we believe Kamarul Ariffin’s leadership will help steer Fullrich Malaysia through the challenges and achieve its aspiration to transform the company to be among the top 10 financial technology companies in the country by 2025,” Fullrich said in a statement today.

“We’re confident that his vast expertise and strong track record will lead us to enormous growth in the next phase of development.”

Kamarul Ariffin is no stranger to the financial and banking industry as he was Affin Islamic Bank Bhd CEO, from January 2006 to April 2015 before being appointed as Affin Holdings CEO until March 2020.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cambridge, he brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the financial, banking and corporate arena.

Fullrich Malaysia has also recorded its appreciation to Sun, under whose leadership, the company has successfully launched two e-wallet applications, TaPay and MSU Mobile. — Bernama