Penang Halal International, Shopee link up to launch Penang E-Mall to support micro-businesses affected by MCO

Penang Halal International has inked a collaboration with Shopee to launch Penang E-Mall. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — Penang Halal International has inked a collaboration with Shopee to launch Penang E-Mall, aimed at supporting the micro-businesses as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the movement control order (MCO) following Covid-19 pandemic.

State Domestic and International Trade, Entrepreneurship Development and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said this collaboration would provide new channel for micro-businesses and SMEs to reach out to their customers as well as to sustain their businesses with an alternative revenue sources.

“To kick start the collaboration and the launch of Penang E-Mall on Shopee, the Penang state government has provided a sum of RM500,000 in the form of discount vouchers.

“The Penang E-Mall will feature variety of products including food, fashion, home appliances and many more. There will also be a special section that promotes Halal & Toyyiban business activities which aims to support small and medium traders to stimulate revenue for the Syawal month and thereafter,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the platform would also enable the business owners to progress forward with greater strength by providing the necessary skills and innovative solutions in online customer engagement and e-commerce as the community adapting to the new normal.

Meanwhile, Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said this collaboration would provide a good opportunity for entrepreneurs in the state to bring their businesses online.

“We know that micro and SMEs have been hit the hardest by this pandemic and in an effort to help them move forward, we pledge to support them on their digitisation journey as they transition to online, be it through campaigns, shipping subsidies or free education workshops via Shopee University.

“With this, we hope to establish a new paradigm that will inspire more entrepreneurs to utilise effective campaigns curated by the Penang government in partnership with Shopee such as the Penang E-Mall,” he said. — Bernama