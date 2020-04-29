Construction index up as govt allows main projects to resume operations

A general view of the Pavilion Damansara Heights construction site March 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — As the government took an unprecedented decision to impose the movement control order (MCO) in March to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections, the progress of the country’s construction projects including mega-projects were brought to a halt.

However, as the country had managed to keep the numbers of infections at bay; the government began allowing vital construction projects such as MRT2 and LRT3 to gradually resume their operation next week following approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

As at 9.55am, construction index was up 1.52 per cent to 159.76 with Gamuda being one of the top gainers after jumping nine sen to RM3.24 as the company is involved in both of the mega projects.

The company’s shareholders comprised of the Employees Provident Fund with a 12.1 per cent stake, followed by Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) at 6.07 per cent and Skim Amanah Saham Bumiputera at 5.64 per cent.

Miti also said industries that were allowed to resume operation at 50 per cent capacity before, can now operate at full capacity but with strict adherence to all the stringent guidelines laid out by the Miti as well as the Health Ministry.

“While the government has allowed some leniency, business owners still need to adhere to the ‘new normal’ by following social distancing rules in the workplace and health control guidelines,” Miti said in a statement yesterday.

Despite the gradual reopening of the economy, Malaysia is still under the MCO until May 12.

As of yesterday, the country recorded 31 new cases of Covid-19 infections, bringing the overall tally to 5,851 cases and 100 deaths.

Total people who have since recovered from the coronavirus stood at 4,032 cases. — Bernama