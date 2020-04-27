Bursa Malaysia main index continues upward momentum at midday

Overall, gainers continue to dominate the market with 430 counters versus 333 losers, while 322 counters were unchanged, 838 untraded and 38 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Bursa Malaysia continues its upward momentum in the morning session to end higher at lunch break.

At 12.30pm, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 6.73 points to 1,376.58 from 1,369.10 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 1.75 points higher at 1,371.60 and moved between 1,371.60 and 1,376.82 throughout the morning session.

Overall, gainers continue to dominate the market with 430 counters versus 333 losers, while 322 counters were unchanged, 838 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.87 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

The upward momentum was backed by strong optimism that Malaysia has partly resumed its economic activities after successfully brought the spread of Covid-19 under control.

On heavyweight counters, Maybank gained six sen to RM7.42, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM15.92, IHH added eight sen to RM5.19 while CIMB increased two sen to RM3.52 and Digi jumped nine sen to RM4.45.

Of the actives, Careplus added four sen to 47 sen, LKL inched up five sen to 32.5 sen while Key Alliance gained half a sen to 6.5 sen.

As for top losers, Petronas Dagangan declined 12 sen to RM20.18 while Allianz shed 10 sen to RM13.85.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 45.45 points stronger at 9,600.09, the FBMT 100 Index increased 43.85 points to 9,476.52, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 42.55 points to 10,641.28, the FBM ACE appreciated 111.80 points to 4,560.98 while the FBM 70 earned 43.04 points to 11,475.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 62.52 points to 12,316.58, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.08 point to 115.60 and the Plantation Index rebounded 13.42 points to 6,146.89. — Bernama