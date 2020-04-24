In post-MCO preparations, Sunway Malls launches pilot project to test flexihours for tenants

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive HC Chan said traders would have the option to operate for eight instead of 12 hours. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Sunway Malls and Theme Parks has introduced a pilot project to evaluate flexible operating hours for non-essential retailers, in anticipation that restrictions on businesses under the movement control order will be eased.



In a statement today, it said that it would commence with a one-month trial that could be extended for another two if the system is proven effective.



Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive HC Chan said that the move will allow retailers who opt for this option to operate for eight trading hours daily rather than the current practice of 12 hours.



”The reduction of four trading hours daily will yield a cumulative 30-day saving of 120 trading hours. The shorter operating hours also allow better optimisation of staffing arrangement from two working shifts to one shift with market estimates that 35 per cent of the cost arises from wages while rental constitutes 15 per cent.



”Based on the expected savings of a quarter from the 35 per cent which works out to be 8 per cent, is equivalent to half a month’s worth of rental saving,” he added.



However, Chan said Sunway Malls will continue to operate as usual from 10am till 10pm daily, along with essential retailers including supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores and food and beverage outlets, to ensure that patrons continue to have undisrupted access to their supplies.



Chan added that after the resumption of business after the MCO, there will be a gestation period before a “full recovery” happens.



”We understand too that the new normal of social distancing and absence of mass gathering will have the greatest impact for the first three months post-MCO. Taking cognisance of this, we have to accord some degree business flexibility to our business partners,” he added.



He said that this is also in line with earlier calls by retailer associations prior to the MCO for shorter store hours to manage their cash flow.



Chan said that Sunway Malls would also intensify sanitisation and temperature scanning efforts after the MCO, to maintain a high degree of hygiene level in all of its malls.



Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the third extension of the MCO yesterday to May 12.



He also announced that Putrajaya is planning for a fast revival of the nation’s economy, albeit in phases, after the MCO ends



In his special address on the eve of Ramadan, Muhyiddin said that this includes drafting a framework for short- and medium-term economic revival to repair the country’s financial standing.



He added that among the initiatives being planned were to build the capacity and skills of the people, promote domestic spending, increase the resilience of industries including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and foster a more positive investment environment for the future.



He said that while the MCO may be extended again later, companies in certain sectors would be allowed to operate, subject to compliance with the requirements that are essential to employee safety, observing social distancing and workplace hygiene.