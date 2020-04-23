Bursa Malaysia higher at midday

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 457 to 282, while 355 counters were unchanged, 817 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, in line with most Asian stocks as investors were positive on the recovering oil prices and better economic data, dealers said.

At midday, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.79 points to 1,389.68 from 1,381.89 at yesterday’s close.

The key index, which opened 6.85 points better at 1,388.74, moved between 1,378.74 and 1,398.34 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 457 to 282, while 355 counters were unchanged, 817 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.98 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion.

According to a dealer, the better-than-expected US corporate earnings data has lifted equities, prompting investors to edge out of perceived safe-haven assets like US Treasuries.

However, investors are also continuing to assess the pandemic’s damage to the global economy and corporate profitability, with a gauge of global equities up about 25 per cent from its March lows, he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM7.50, TNB rose 12 sen to RM12.62, Public Bank went up 10 sen to RM15.82, IHH Healthcare advanced nine sen to RM5.21 and Petronas Chemicals increased one sen to RM5.40.

Among the actives, Vortex Consolidated earned half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, while Lambo, Nexgram and Sanichi were flat at 1.5 sen, 1.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 63.09 points to 9,673.34, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 91.26 points to 10,729.98, the FBMT 100 Index improved 62.24 points to 9,552.37, the FBM 70 surged 110.84 points to 11,508.09 and the FBM Ace gained 58.41 points to 4,411.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index perked 32.02 points to 12,396.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.25 of-a-point to 117.26 and the Plantation Index added 4.13 points to 6,141.71. — Bernama