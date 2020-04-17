Ringgit opens higher against US dollar in early session

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.3550/3650 against the US dollar from 4.3700/3780 at the close yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― The ringgit rose against the US dollar in the opening session on mild bargain hunting activities following yesterday’s decline.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.3550/3650 against the US dollar from 4.3700/3780 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said the demand in emerging Asian currencies, including the ringgit throughout the day would be determined by China’s economic growth data slated for release later today.

“Investors will be closely monitoring economic data out of China to gauge the magnitude of the Covid-19 economic impact,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit also traded higher against other major currencies.

It was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0585/0672 from 3.0604/0673, and rose against the yen to 4.0373/0473 from 4.0549/0635 yesterday.

The local note advanced against the British pound to 5.4385/4528 from 5.4503/4620, and appreciated against the euro to 4.7300/7426 from 4.7489/7593. ― Bernama