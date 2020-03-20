Essential banking services remain uninterrupted during MCO, says Association of Banks in Malaysia

The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) said other services that remained uninterrupted are self-service terminals such as cash deposit machines at all branches and accessible locations, as well as customer service hotlines or call centres. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Essential services at local banks including access to automated teller machines, processing and approval of new loans or financing applications would remain uninterrupted during the two-week nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) said other services that remained uninterrupted are self-service terminals such as cash deposit machines at all branches and accessible locations, as well as customer service hotlines or call centres.

Customers intending to visit their bank are advised to check on the latest status and updates of their banks via the banks’ websites or through the banks’ service hotlines beforehand.

“As safety remains a top priority during this time, we would like to assure members of the public that our member banks are undertaking necessary steps to ensure the safety of their bank customers and staff at all times,” it said in a statement today.

ABM said customers are encouraged to use other forms of banking services where possible, such as via phone, mobile and/or online services for greater convenience, in tandem with the government’s call to promote social distancing during this period of movement restriction.

“The public is also advised to remain vigilant at all times on scams related to Covid-19, which may be promoted in its many forms to take advantage of the public during times of emergency,” it said.

According to ABM, customers are advised to get in touch with their banks for enquiries, clarification and/or assistance if necessary.

In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the MCO beginning on March 18 until on March 31. — Bernama