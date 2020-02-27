Waiver of listing fees by SC, Bursa Malaysia for one year

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia will waive listing fees for a year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia will waive the listing fees for one year, said interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

This includes a waiver on the listing fees for companies seeking a listing on the Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) or Access, Certainty, Efficiency (ACE) markets, as well as companies with the market capitalisation of less than RM500 million seeking a listing on the Main Market.

Dr Mahathir said this when announcing the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package in Putrajaya today, designed to ensure economic risks associated with the Covid-19 outbreak is effectively addressed.

The LEAP market provides easy access for new companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to accumulate fund through capital market and new investment opportunities for sophisticated investors.

Both the Main and ACE markets enable companies with bigger visibility to accumulate fund from institutional and retail investors through the capital market and clear platform. — Bernama