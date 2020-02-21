NAP 2020 reflects govt commitment to future mobility, says Mercedes-Benz Malaysia

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l’Automobile, October 2, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia expressed delight with the newly-launched National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 by the government, which spells out its commitment toward future mobility.

President and chief executive officer Dr Claus Weidner said the new policy was a positive enhancement to the NAP 2014 as it aims to make Malaysia a regional automotive leader.

“We see the policy benefiting all players in the automotive industry,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that the development and production of energy efficient and next generation vehicles with increased levels of automation was an explicit encouragement by the government on future mobility.

For Mercedes-Benz globally, Weidner said the company’s Ambition 2039 is its strategic path towards sustainable mobility.

“We aim to increase the adoption in Malaysia by delivering sustainable and fascinating mobility to our customers,” he said. — Bernama