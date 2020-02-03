Malaysia Airlines partners Public Bank to offer customers payment option via FPX

Malaysia Airlines has entered into a partnership with Public Bank Bhd to accept payments for online ticket purchases using FPX. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malaysia Airlines today entered into a partnership with Public Bank Bhd to accept payments for online ticket purchases using FPX, Malaysia’s premier online payment gateway, operated by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet).

Through FPX, the airline’s customers can now purchase their flight tickets, using funds in their current, savings and credit card accounts maintained with Public Bank, Public Islamic Bank, and 29 other banks in Malaysia.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said this partnership showed the airline’s commitment towards improving its customers experience with the introduction of convenient payment options.

“Customers who opt to pay with FPX will not pay any service charges,” she said in a statement today.

The partnership is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s initiative to migrate manual payments to ePayments.

Meanwhile, Public Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said the bank was the first in the country to launch Malaysia’s National QR (quick response) Standard known as Duitnow QR with PayNet.

“The bank is also on track to bring new and innovative payment solutions to our retail consumers and business clients,” he said.

Paynet Group CEO Peter Schiesser said that in 2019, FPX processed 236 million transactions, while online merchants collected payments totalling RM117 billion via FPX, making it Malaysia’s top real-time online payment gateway for e-commerce sites.

To raise awareness about the FPX payments at Malaysia Airlines, the airline is launching ‘Travel and Win with FPX’ contest which runs from Jan 30 until Feb 29, 2020, where its customers stand a chance to win a pair of flight tickets on Business Class to London plus a seven days/six nights hotel stay by MH Holidays alongside 80,000 Enrich Miles.

Other prizes include a pair of Economy class tickets and hotel stays in Sydney and Bali lust Enrich miles.

Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’ loyalty programme, is also giving away two daily prizes to the highest daily spender.

To be eligible for the contest, customers will need make a FPX payment of at least RM100 for flight ticket or add-on purchases on Malaysia Airlines’ website or mobile app, and enrol for free in Enrich. — Bernama