Datasonic wins foreigner e-gate supply contract worth RM6.97m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Datasonic Group Bhd has won a contract from the Home Ministry (KDN) worth RM6.97 million to supply equipment, software and application for 16 units of foreigner e-gate with facial recognition system to the Immigration Department.

The contract, awarded to Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB), is for a period of 12 months commencing from Feb 15, 2020 to Feb 14, 2021, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today,.

Under the terms of the Letter of Award, DTSB is required to furnish a performance bond for the amount of RM348,656.30 to KDN, valid for the duration of the contract period.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Datasonic said the maintenance services under the passport chips supply contract worth RM38.25 million had commenced from May 10, 2019 and valid until Nov 30, 2021.

The maintenance services contract involves maintenance services of hardware and software for the autogate as well as equipment and application of public key infrastructure and public key directory contract.

Datasonic said the service contract was previously awarded to another company under two different contracts, which had expired.

However, these contracts are now given to its unit, DTSB, and consolidated into the passport chips contract.

“The new scope of works will contribute positively towards the future earnings and net assets per share of Datasonic for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 and the financial years thereafter,” it said.

Meanwhile, the group said the demand of the Malaysian passports had dropped from an average of 2.5 million per year to 2.2 million per year since the abolishment of the two-year validity passport option in 2015.

Therefore, the reduction in the number of chips from 12.5 million to 11.0 million for the five-year contract from Dec 1, 2016 to Nov 30, 2021 under the new scope of works will not affect the company’s financial performance as the demand of passports for the five-year contract is now 11 million rather than 12.5 million. — Bernama