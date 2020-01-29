Bursa Malaysia remains almost flat at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was almost flat at mid-afternoon today on weak sentiment. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Bursa Malaysia was almost flat at mid-afternoon today on weak sentiment amid continuing uncertainties in the market due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.94 of-a-point to 1,550.70 from yesterday’s close of 1,551.64, after opening 0.01 of-a-point weaker at 1,551.63.

On the broader market, gainers pipped losers 406 to 402, while 357 counters remained unchanged, 828 were untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.81 billion shares worth RM1.50 billion.

A dealer said investor sentiment was hit by concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global economic growth.

“The FBM KLCI is anticipated to hover around the 1,551 mark in the near term while support levels are at 1,500, 1,515 and 1,551, and the resistance levels at 1,580, 1,600 and 1,610,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank lost one sen to RM8.45, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM19.00, Tenaga decreased 16 sen to RM12.58 and Petronas Chemicals eased six sen to RM6.58.

Of the actives, Avillion was half-a-sen higher at 16 sen, Careplus eased three sen to 36.5 sen and DGB Asia was half-a-sen lower at 12 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index went up 2.16 points to 11,071.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 18 points to 11,777.94.

The FBMT 100 Index fell 1.86 points to 10,864.42, the FBM 70 garnered 16.97 points to 13,953.35 and the FBM Ace was 9.96 points higher at 5,577.74.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.54 of-a-point to 147.70, the Financial Services Index gained 14.24 points to 14,900.05 and the Plantation Index improved 37.15 points to 7,226.47.