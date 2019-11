The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company’s annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Nov 14 — Daimler said today it planned to cut jobs to save more than €1.0 billion (RM4.58 billion) by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.

“By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to save more than €1 billion in personnel costs. To this end, jobs are to be reduced,” the company said in a statement. — AFP