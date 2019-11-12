Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Earlier today, the central bank conducted three conventional money market tenders, an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender and one Bank Negara Interbank Bills. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Short-term interbank rates ended stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The surplus in the conventional system declined to RM27.09 billion from RM31.29 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it slipped to RM8 billion from RM12.20 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted three conventional money market tenders, an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender and one Bank Negara Interbank Bills (BNIB).

At 4pm, BNM conducted a RM26.6 billion conventional money market tender and a RM8.0 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 2.96 per cent, while the one-week, two and three-week rates were pegged at 3.03 per cent, 3.07 per cent and 3.12 per cent, respectively. — Bernama