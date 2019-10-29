Gains in heavyweights lift Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon

At 3.14pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.79 points firmer at 1,575.79 compared with Friday's close of 1,575.79. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Bursa Malaysia extended earlier gains today to mid-afternoon, lifted by persistent buying support in index-linked counters amid positive global market sentiment.

At 3.14pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.79 points firmer at 1,575.79 compared with Friday's close of 1,575.79.

CIMB lifted the composite index by 1.714 points after gaining 10 sen to RM5.05 with 13.11 million shares changing hands.

However, on the broader market, losers slightly outnumbered gainers 390 to 349, while 398 counters were unchanged, 860 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.50 billion shares worth RM985.01 million.

A dealer said sentiment in the market was fuelled by the upbeat tone on the US-China trade talks and the anticipation that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates again this week.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.48, Public Bank advanced four sen to RM19.30, and IHH added one sen to RM5.73.

Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM13.74 and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM7.42.

Of the actives, Yong Tai gained 2.5 sen to 21.5 sen, Velesto perked one sen to 37.5 sen, IFCA rose 3.5 sen to 47.5 sen, and Sanichi inched up half-a-sen to five sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 30.41 points to 11,190.86, the FBMT 100 Index improved 30.25 points to 11,001.89, the FBM Ace advanced 50.09 points to 4,921.2 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 8.39 points to 11,806.97.

However, the FBM 70 fell 3.24 points to 13,972.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 113.13 points to 15,259.48 and the Plantation Index rose 29.09 points to 6,665, but the Industrial Products & Services Index shed 0.05 point to 153.04. ― Bernama