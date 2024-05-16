PARIS, May 16 ― French video game producer Ubisoft, developer of the Assassin's Creed franchise, said yesterday it had bounced back into profit in its 2023-2024 fiscal year as it released additional titles.

After losing €494.2 million (RM2.53 billion) the previous year as releases were delayed, Ubisoft earned a net profit of €157.8 million in its fiscal year to the end of March 2024.

Revenues rose 26.8 per cent to €2.3 billion, and hit a record 858.4 million in the January-March quarter to thanks to the release of the latest instalments in the Prince of Persia and Skull and Bones franchises.

“Our FY 2024 results confirm that Ubisoft is back on track on its profitable growth trajectory,” chief executive Yves Guillemot said in a statement.

“We are committed to continuing our turnaround in FY25 thanks to a very promising line-up that includes Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Rainbow Six Mobile, Star Wars Outlaws, The Division Resurgence, and XDefiant,” he added.

Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on November 15.

The company said it had already made around €150 million in cost savings and aimed to raise that to €200 million by the end of this fiscal year. ― AFP