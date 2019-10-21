Kamarulzaman Zainal is new CEO of KTMB

In a picture taken on June 29, 2011 a KTMB train leaves the Tanjong Pagar railway station in Singapore for Malaysia. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), effective today.

Kamarulzaman, 56, replaced Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, whose contract expired on Sept 15 after holding the post for two years.

In a statement here today, KTMB welcomed Kamarulzaman, who has held various positions during his 21-year career with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and was also involved in an exchange programme with the Royal Australian Air Force.

Kamarulzaman graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas University in Austin, in the United States, and was subsequently commissioned as an RMAF engineer in 1985.

After leaving the military service, Kamarulzaman joined the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) as a senior vice president of industry intelligence.

“With his experience and expertise in managing the government’s strategic assets, KTMB is certain that Kamarulzaman is able to shoulder the responsibility of being the main leader of the company,” the statement added.

Kamarulzaman was appointed to the KTMB board on Aug 1, 2016. — Bernama