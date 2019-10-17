MAHB offers one-year landing fee waiver to Qatar Airways following launch of Doha-Langkawi flights

Qatar Airways commenced its maiden flight to Langkawi from Hamad International Airport in Doha on Tuesday. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, Oct 17 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will offer a landing fee waiver for one year to Qatar Airways with the launch of flights to Langkawi via Penang from Doha.

MAHB airline marketing general manager Mohamed Sallauddin Mat Sah said Qatar Airways will also get a RM50 passenger rebate for every pax for two years and marketing support for the airline to further strengthen its presence.

“I would also like to assure Qatar Airways that MAHB is ever willing to give our fullest support for any airport facilities and services required. MAHB introduced the Langkawi International Tourism Promotional Fund (LITPF) early this year to help accelerate tourism development into Langkawi.

“We are also collaborating with Tourism Malaysia for the Joint International Tourism Development Programme (JITDP) in marketing and promotion of international tourism with a view to generating greater tourist arrivals and enhancing Malaysia’s visibility as a highly desired tourist destination.

“We hope Qatar Airways will seize the opportunity to avail of these two marketing support programmes,” he told a press conference to celebrate the launch of Qatar Airways’ maiden flight to Langkawi.

Qatar Airways commenced its maiden flight to Langkawi from Hamad International Airport in Doha on Tuesday (October15).

Asked about future plans for Langkawi International Airport, Mohamed Sallauddin said last year the airport completed the terminal expansion which increased its capacity from 1.5 million passengers per annum, and now plans to introduce four to five aerobridges for passengers’ convenience.

“We have submitted our plans to construct an additional pier and also instal probably at least four to five aerobridges to support wide-body aircraft to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), and it’s pending approval.

“At the same time we also try to construct additional facilities where we really could segregate international and domestic arrivals and have separate baggage carousels for both types of passengers,” he said. — Bernama