World digital platform to raise Malaysia's trade by US$95b, reports World Logicstics Council

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — World Logistics Council Ltd (WLC), a semi-government revenue sharing organisation incorporated in Ireland, forecasts Malaysia's trade to increase by US$95 billion by 2030 through the country's participation in the digital economy platform known as Multi-Dimensional Digital Economy Application System (MDDEAS).

Chairman Captain Samuel Salloum said the platform is a new generation business-to-business (B2B) platform delivering thousands of free business apps that digitise the global value chains.

“MDDEAS offers thousands of on-demand applications that enable businesses to synchronise their logistics, insurance, financial and commerce systems with other businesses worldwide to establish a new 21st century efficiency level,” he said after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) here today. — Bernama