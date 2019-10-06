Sarawak Digital Village to be ready by mid-next year, says state Multimedia Authority

Construction of the RM27 million Sarawak Digital Village at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park here, is expected to be completed by the middle of next year. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Oct 6 — Construction of the RM27 million Sarawak Digital Village at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park here, is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) Digital Village Unit head, Hazwan Razak, said construction of the project under the SMA and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas), started in January and was about 30 per cent complete.

“The progress so far is about 11 per cent ahead of schedule,” he told the media after officiating the closing of the Borneo International Robotics and Drones Exploration (DROBOTEX) 2019 programme here today.

Hazwan said the project was among others, proposed as a platform to help the state’s youths start a business and have high-speed internet facilities for them to explore overseas markets.

“Sarawak currently has five Tegas Digital Innovation Hubs to help local youths start their business — two in Kuching and one each in Bintulu, Miri and Sarikei,” he said.

Tegas Digital Innovation Hubs had so far helped 1,500 young entrepreneurs in Sarawak and it is hoped that more young people including those employed, would start their own businesses. — Bernama