Bursa Malaysia slips into the red across the board

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red across the board at mid morning today on an imminent global economic slowdown, as well as the future review of Malaysian bonds in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) list.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 0.4 per cent to 1,586.04 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,593.00.

The index opened 2.76 points lower at 1,590.24.

Market breadth was also negative with losers overtaking gainers 352 to 188, and 332 counters unchanged, 1,129 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 742.22 million shares worth RM371.11 million.

On the performance of the key index, heavyweights Maybank slipped five sen to RM8.65, Public bank declined six sen to RM20.04, IHH dropped four sen to RM5.67, Petronas Chemical reduced one sen to RM7.51 and CIMB Group weakened two sen to RM5.04.

As for the actives, MNC Wireless eased one sen to 9.5 sen, Bumi Armada and Prinsipitek both declined half-a-sen to 34.5 sen and 13.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 49.70 points to 11,221.46, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 49.07 points to 11,055.26 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 49.42 points lower at 11,768.21.

The FBM 70 fell 64.12 points to 13,965.88 and the FBM Ace slid 23.76 points to 4,561.83.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 76.39 points to 15,366.87 and the Plantation Index shed 42.99 points to 6,731.16 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.30 point lower at 152.99. — Bernama