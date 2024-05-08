KUCHING, May 8 — Bawang Assan State Assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today said former Sarawak governor the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who died on February 20 this year, has left an indelible mark on the state's history and development.

He said he was Taib's colleague for about 50 years and was one of those who knew the late governor better than any of the other state lawmakers.

“Just to summarise, we don’t have time to say too many things about what the late Tun Taib has done to Sarawak.

“In brief, he forged for Sarawak to be a united and harmonious society and we were happily together irrespective of culture and religion,” he said when supporting a motion of expressing gratitude to Taib which was tabled by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

Wong was a state minister from 2004 to 2014 under Taib as the chief minister and from 2014 to 2017 under Abang Johari as the premier.

Wong said Taib often emphasised that while pursuing progress for Sarawak, he did not lose sight of the interest of the people.

“He also very often reminded us that we must think carefully and intelligently about our future, about our common destiny.

“He also prepared the groundwork for the industrial development of Sarawak, particularly on the creation of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE),” he said.

He said the late Taib also cared very much about the development of human resources, including setting up of training institutes, colleges, and universities.

"I also remember Tun Taib often went to rural areas throughout my years as finance minister, and he always asked me that we should allocate 60 to 70 per cent from the state budget for rural infrastructure development," Wong said.

“I always remember him as very prudent in his financial management for Sarawak.

“When he stepped down as the chief minister in 2014, he left behind a formidable sum in our state reserve,” he said.

Wong said the passing of the former chief minister will mark the conclusion of a memorable era, saying that he can't find any better words to express his gratitude to Taib for having devoted his whole life to the people of Sarawak.

“At the beginning, I said Taib has left an indelible contribution to the history of Sarawak. I hope that we ought to pay high respect to a leader who has spent almost all his life until he died.

“He was all for Sarawak, irrespective of some things he might have done which might not be acceptable to some,” he said.